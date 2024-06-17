Music Notes: Snoop Dogg's MLB commentary, Latto explains why she got a BBL and more

Chief Keef performed at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash on Sunday, marking his first performance in the Chicago area since Lollapalooza in 2012. "I'm back muthaf*****," he said while onstage. He performed "Don't Like," "Love Sosa" and "Faneto."

Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Cardi B took the stage in Coney Island, tapping Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow as surprise guests. She also performed "Tomorrow 2" and "Wanna Be (Remix)."

Snoop Dogg took over the MLB game Saturday between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. Aside from throwing out the first pitch, he provided commentary, which was met with laughter and social media reactions. He'll be covering the 2024 Paris Olympics with NBC in July.

Latto opened up about her Brazilian butt lift, which she hoped would boost her self-esteem. According to a video shared to social media, she got the procedure done at 21, after she gained some weight and was called "bad-bodied." Post-surgery, however, Latto says the criticism continued. "Moral of the story, I just think everybody should just stop worrying about everybody. Natural girls are winning. Surgery girls… BBL girls are winning," she said. "Do what works for you and mind your own business."

Vocalist and songwriter Angela Bofill died June 13 at age 70, as confirmed by her manager Rich Engle and members of her family. "With heavy hearts, we can confirm the loss of Angela Bofill, our mother, grandmother and sweet songbird to the music industry and dear friend to many," her daughter Shauna Bofill-Portuguez said. "She loved every one of her fans and was always reading letters and kind notes from those who (adored) her and continued to support her wonderful legacy in music." Angela was known for the songs "This Time I'll Be Sweeter," "I Try," "I'm On Your Side" and "Tonight I Give In."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.