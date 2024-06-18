Music Notes: Tinashe's new EP, Ella Mai pregnancy rumors and more

If you're a fan of Tinashe's new single "Nasty," you may want to listen to her new Match My Freak Remix EP. The project is comprised of five remixes of the song, respectively featuring DJ Tunez, Wuki, UNIIQU3, Jane Remover and OG Ron C & DJ Candlestick, who appear on the ChopNotSlop remix. "Nasty" currently sits at #69 on the Hot 100, a rise from its debut as #90. "Billboard matched my freak," Tinashe wrote on the social platform X.

LeBron James appears in a new commercial promoting Beats' new Pill+ product. The ad sees him at a party when Lil Wayne's "A Milli" starts playing from a Pill on the table. Bron then raises the volume and raps the lyrics to the song. The clip wraps with the release date for The Predicament: June 25.

Quavo wrote a birthday message Tuesday to his late nephew and one-third of Migos, Takeoff. "Happy Birthday Take!!! A 30 ball damn bro the youngest out gang getting old boyy but today we celebrate," Quavo wrote on Instagram. "No matter what we will always celebrate you and keep your name alive as long I'm here you are too twin it always have been like that and don't nun change but the chains to infinity rocket man I love you."

The news hasn't been confirmed, but Ella Mai appears to be pregnant. She was spotted with a baby bump at an NBA Finals after-party celebrating the victory of the Boston Celtics, for whom boyfriend Jason Tatum plays. Speaking of Tatum, he quoted Ye's Grammy speech for The College Dropout's Best Rap Album win in 2005 at a post-game celebration. "I know everybody will wonder what would happen if we didn't win," Tatum said. "I guess we'll never know."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.