Music notes: Ye, Lil Durk, Jermaine Dupri and more

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, celebrated his 46th birthday with a party, where sushi was served on a woman's naked body. Ty Dolla $ign, Freddie Gibbs and Chlöe attended the event, and Ye was captured rapping his Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign-assisted song, "Off The Grid."

Lil Durk's verse on Drake's "Search & Rescue" was scrapped but still managed to make its way to the internet. On it, he raps, "I'm worse than Kevin Gates, I'm me/ India know I'm down to drink pee." Following accusations he was referring to urine, Durk clarified the meaning of his bars. "Down to drink p—— op (pop) as in soda mix it with the lean … Just sometimes," he wrote, per Akademiks. The star has been added to the lineup for Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival.

Jermaine Dupri got wind of the Rap Radar episode where Tyler, the Creator dubbed him "one of our greats" and said he "has so much knowledge." "Yo!!! @feliciathegoat I was contemplating back-and-forth," he captioned a clip from the episode. "If I should even post this, but what I feel is what I write and I felt the need to let everybody know I truly appreciate your amazing words. Thank You. I'm in the studio right now waiting for you to tell me when you're ready. lol."

Teddy Riley offered his support to Donald Trump, who claimed he's innocent despite being indicted on conspiracy charges and violating the espionage act. After much backlash, the producer explained that the former president helped to pardon his brother, who was serving two life prison sentences.

