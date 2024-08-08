Music Notes: Yung Miami breaks silence on Diddy's legal issues, new 'Vultures 2' songs and more

The inaugural California Crown takes place Sept. 28 in Santa Anita Park on Sept. 28, and Shaboozey and Lil Yachty are expected to perform. They'll join a lineup featuring Gryffin, Frank Walker, Zack Bia and more.

Omarion briefly reprised his role as David in You Got Served for a promo of JT's "JT Coming." The clip features the two individually showing off their dance skills, surrounded by other dancers in an alley. "It was only right to bring 'DAVID' back out for the YOU GOT SERVED vibes. We did it for lil Saint and JT!!" Omarion captioned the post.

Yung Miami is ready to share her story. In the return of her podcast, Caresha Please, she'll be opening up about Diddy's legal issues. "This wasn't easy, My Truth, My side, MY STORY But I'm ready for the smoke!" she captioned a teaser. "I really just want everyone to watch and see every emotion and how I feel about how everything unfolded," she adds in an interview with People. "I kept everything real." The episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Another day, another Vultures 2 update. The latest: Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign dropped three new songs exclusively for purchase on Ye's website. The bonus tracks are titled "Believer," "Drunk" featuring Bad Bunny and Kodak Black, and "Gun To My Head" featuring Kid Cudi.

