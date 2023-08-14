2023 Fantasy Football QB Position Preview: Will Chicago Bears' dual-threat, Justin Fields, finish No. 1 overall?

Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Yahoo fantasy football crew is breaking down every position to get drafters confident to tackle each and every one of them when they're on the clock. First up, our very own Dalton Del Don with the quarterbacks.

Top-12 QB Rankings

1) Jalen Hurts

2) Josh Allen

3) Patrick Mahomes

4) Justin Fields

5) Lamar Jackson

6) Joe Burrow

7) Trevor Lawrence

8) Justin Herbert

9) Tua Tagovailoa

10) Daniel Jones

11) Anthony Richardson

12) Geno Smith

There are three main strategies we can choose from to address fantasy quarterback this year. Draft tier one (Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes) in Round Two. Draft tier two (Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence) in Rounds 4-6. Or, wait on the position until much later (Rounds 10+) and then be the first to draft a backup (assuming non-Superflex leagues).

All are viable strategies in which a winning fantasy team can be built. Hurts is my preferred QB if you want to go tier one, while Fields is the best target in tier two (he and LJax possess far more rushing upside than the others who are drafted in that range). But it's hard to argue against going old school and remaining (painfully) patient at the position, as many intriguing quarterbacks are available in the later rounds this year.

Top Draft Targets

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Fields takes far too many sacks and has a long way to go as a passer, but we rarely get this type of running quarterback to draft in fantasy. Fields has averaged the most rushing fantasy points per game ever by a QB, including somehow leading all players in runs for 20+ yards. Fields had more designed runs per game than D'Andre Swift last season and was number one in fantasy points per snap.

Fields should naturally improve during his third year in the league (and second in the same system), and the addition of DJ Moore will be huge. Chicago's offensive line and secondary pass catchers should be better in 2023 as well. Moreover, Fields gets the most improved schedule of any fantasy QB this year.

I’m closer to putting Fields as my top fantasy QB than I am lowering him in my ranks.

Daniel Jones,New York Giants

Jones is a very good runner who had the fifth-most rushing yards among QBs last season (and the fifth-most designed carries). He also had an NFL-high 81.1% adjusted completion rate. Jones could really break out in Year Two in Brian Daboll's system while greatly benefiting fromDarren Waller's addition. Jones has thrown mostly to scrubs throughout his career, but the Giants enter 2023 with a much improved pass-catching group. Rookie speedster Jalin Hyatthas really impressed early on, and Jones is an underrated deep thrower.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson enters with fewer than 400 career college pass attempts but has immediate fantasy upside (and floor) given his rushing ability. AR is quite frankly an athlete the QB position has never seen before. While raw as a passer, Richardson doesn't take sacks, has a strong arm and should really thrive playing forShane Steichen. He also gets to play indoors and with a solid pass-catching group (Michael Pittman Jr. is a future star who's better than his stats indicate).

Richardson's ADP is simply way too low.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is in the world's best system and just posted the best Passer Rating ever by a rookie, leading the league in touchdown passes after taking over SF's starting role.

BCB doesn't possess the same fantasy upside as Trey Lance given he won't run as much, but it's clear Kyle Shanahan is sold on Purdy as his guy (and it's hard to argue with the results). Purdy looks fully healthy after elbow surgery, and he's going to put up QB1 fantasy stats thanks to his system and the chance to throw to Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

Top Draft Fades

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

In 2020, Watson led the NFL by a wide margin with 8.9 YPA on a poorly coached Houston team that didn't have DeAndre Hopkins. While significant missed time figured to hurt Watson, he was a completely different player after returning last season, getting badly outplayed byJacoby Brissett.

Watson averaged the same EPA/dropback asZach Wilson.

Wind contributed to some of his woeful inaccuracy last year, but Cleveland weather will remain an issue moving forward.

Watson is still just 28 years old and will likely be much better in 2023 after a full offseason with the Browns (and with the addition of Elijah Moore), but he'll need to dramatically improve to be worth drafting as a top-10 QB.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Maybe Cousins improves during his second year in Kevin O'Connell's system and with the addition of rookie Jordan Addison, but I can't get behind drafting someone who doesn't run and just got 7.1 YPA as a borderline fantasy QB1. Cousins was great in "Quarterback," but I do not like his 2023 ADP.