2023 MLB All-Star Game: Follow along live with the Midsummer Classic in Seattle

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 11: Yennier Cano #78 of the Baltimore Orioles talks with other pitchers on the field prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — It's American League vs. National League in MLB's summer showcase of the sport's brightest stars.

The NL players will attempt to end a nine-year losing streak to their AL counterparts on Tuesday in Seattle. But as far as the betting line is concerned, the squads are evenly matched. And besides, we're really just here to see all the best players in baseball put on a show.

New York's Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the AL to start, while Arizona's Zac Gallen gets the ball for the NL. Here are the full starting lineups for each side.

Among the other names to keep an eye on are Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks, a rookie and also an NL MVP candidate making his All-Star debut in his hometown. And, of course, there's two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who lights up the scoreboard with seemingly everything he does.

After Monday's Home Run Derby, won by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. following epic first-round performances from Julio Rodríguez and Adley Rutschman, we're expecting plenty more fireworks in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX).

Stay tuned for updates, reactions and highlights as the action gets underway at T-Mobile Park.