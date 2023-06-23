2023 NBA Draft: What is Victor Wembanyama most looking forward to in San Antonio? Breakfast tacos

Victor Wembanyama reacts off stage after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Undoubtedly, Victor Wembanyama will be excited about many firsts in the next chapter of his life after the San Antonio Spurs drafted the 7-foot-4 19-year-old Frenchman with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night. He'll experience moments such as his first NBA basket, his first NBA win and his first major purchase.

But when asked what he's most excited about as the newest resident of San Antonio, Texas, Wembanyama had a somewhat surprising answer for anyone who doesn't know much about San Antonio: He couldn't wait to have some breakfast tacos.

"I've heard a lot about breakfast tacos."



Sounds like Wemby's ready to get to San Antonio 😂pic.twitter.com/Hnng14xdgE — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 23, 2023

For the uninitiated, many pinpoint San Antonio as the origin city for the breakfast taco — though Austin has also put in a claim to the renowned morning meal. OC Weekly's Gustavo Arellano wrote in 2016 that the earliest reference for the term "breakfast taco" — a taco with typical breakfast items like eggs, meat, cheese, potatoes, etc. — came in the food section of a 1975 edition of The Arizona Republic where the reporter mentioned trying one in San Antonio.

Sure, there are other things to do in San Antonio — like visiting the Alamo. But who doesn't love breakfast tacos? Clearly, Wembanyama does, and it'll almost assuredly be one of his first stops when he lands in his new home city.