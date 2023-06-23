2023 NBA Draft grades: First-round pick-by-pick analysis, trade updates

BASKET-NBA-DRAFT-WEMBANYAMA-FANS A large cut out of French basketball player Victor Wembanyama expected to be San Antonio Spurs's No. 1 pick ahead of the NBA Draft is displayed outside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 22, 2023. The San Antonio Spurs in Thursday's NBA Draft in New York, are expected to choose French player Victor Wembanyama, widely viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent capable of transforming a franchise, as the No. 1 pick. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023 NBA Draft is complete, and there were a handful of trades in the first round. The debate at No. 2 is settled with Brandon Miller set to join the Charlotte Hornets, while Scoot Henderson is heading to Portland. The Thompson twins made history, going Nos. 4-5 and becoming the first pair of twins drafted in the top five. Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.

1. San Antonio: C Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 (France)Grade: A+

The most anticipated prospect to hit the NBA since LeBron James 20 years ago. Wembanyama possesses a skill set unlike any player in the NBA with his 8-foot wingspan and the way he can shoot from beyond 3-point range. This is the third No. 1 overall pick the five-time champion Spurs have landed in franchise history after No. 1 overall selections David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

2. Charlotte: G/F Brandon Miller, AlabamaGrade: A

Prior to the NCAA tournament, Miller shot over 40% from 3-point range on seven attempts per game. The Hornets were the second-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA this past season (shooting 33%) and could use his size at 6-9 and consistent shooting on the perimeter alongside LaMelo Ball.

3. Portland: G Scoot Henderson, G League IgniteGrade: A

Henderson is the best guard in this draft class and can grow into a pro learning from Damian Lillard. The 6-2 guard dominated the G League the last two seasons and averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists this past year. Henderson will bring tremendous court vision and playmaking to the Trail Blazers.

4. Houston: G Amen Thompson, Overtime EliteGrade: B

The Rockets could be looking to make a move this offseason with James Harden rumored to want to return to Houston. Adding another young, athletic guard to the current roster doesn't make a ton of sense, but if the Rockets are drafting the best-available prospect, Amen is it and they'll have to figure out the pieces and fit once he gets to Houston.

5. Detroit: G Ausar Thompson, Overtime EliteGrade: A

Ausar showed better improvement as a perimeter shooter than brother Amen and can slide in alongside the wing next to Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Ausar is one of the most athletic guards in this draft class, a tenacious defender and has a high basketball IQ. He can switch out playing the 1, 2 or 3 and plays an up-tempo game.

6. Orlando: G Anthony Black, ArkansasGrade: A

Black has the potential to be one of the best guards in this draft class with his size as a primary ball-handler, vision in the open court and length on defense. Black was one of the best passers in college basketball this past season and has high upside.

7. Washington (from Indiana): G/F Bilal Coulibaly, Metropolitans 92 (France)Grade: B

Coulibaly is one of the biggest risers of the draft and was playing for his French team, Metropolitans 92, up untili last week. He's one of the youngest players in this class and will need some development before he starts to log consistent minutes. Coulibaly is a solid 6-7 and has a wingspan of 7-3. His length allows him to be very effective on defense, and he showed improvement to his outside jumper over the course of the season.

8.Indiana (from Washington): F Jarace Walker, HoustonGrade: A

Walker has one of the most NBA-ready bodies in this class with his 6-8, 250-pound frame. He's a hybrid 4 who has shown potential in extending his game outside the key. Walker's defensive versatility and the way he can guard the switch solidified himself as a top-10 prospect, and he'll likely see early rotational minutes during his rookie season.

9. Utah: G/F Taylor Hendricks, UCFGrade: A

Hendricks is that 3-and-D player every team looks for in the draft, and with his added length at 6-9 he can play more of the stretch-4 position. He shot the ball well during his one year at UCF (39.4% from 3) and is a two-way scorer who is comfortable taking players off the dribble.

10. Oklahoma City (from Dallas): G Cason Wallace, KentuckyGrade: B-

Wallace is arguably the best on-ball defensive guard in this class and can comfortably guard both backcourt positions at a high level. He's a tough guard who loves to turn the corner and get downhilil. Wallace showed he can play on and off the ball during his one year at Kentucky, and he could be the next great guard to come out of coach John Calipari's system to hit the NBA.

11. Orlando (from Chicago): G Jett Howard, MichiganGrade: C-

Howard comes from an NBA pedigree with his dad, Juwan, playing almost 20 years in the NBA. Howard is a solid outside shooter, particularly in catch-and-shoot situations. Howard needs to improve his lateral quickness on defense but makes up for it with his length. He joins Orlando's very crowded backcourt.

12. Dallas (from Oklahoma City): C Dereck Lively II, DukeGrade: A

After Wembanyama, Lively is the best rim protector in this draft class. He showed a much improved 3-point shot during the pre-draft process and workouts with teams. Lively was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school but couldn't find his rhythm after a minor injury to start the season. The NBA's spacing and pace cater to his skills, and his most immediate impact will be at the defensive end with his 7-2 frame.

13. Toronto: G Gradey Dick, KansasGrade: A

Dick is a skilled offensive wing who does so many things that NBA teams look for in a productive perimeter player. Outside of his consistent shooting (40.3% from 3-point range), Dick makes the right read in the lane and cuts well off the ball.

14. New Orleans: G Jordan Hawkins, ConnecticutGrade: A

Hawkins is one of the best shooters in this class and the NBA is a shooter's league. He commands the attention of defenders every time he's on offense with the way he moves off the ball. If he catches a defender sleeping, he's letting it fly. Hawkins helped lead UConn to a national championship this year, shooting 39% from 3-point range on seven attempts per game.

15. Atlanta: G Kobe Bufkin, MichiganGrade: A

Bufkin has solid size at 6-5 and showed improved reads of the pick-and-roll during his sophomore season at Michigan. He's always looking to push the ball in transition and has great body control around the rim.

16. Utah (from Minnesota): G Keyonte George, BaylorGrade: A

George is a pure scoring guard who isn't afraid of the big moments and always wants the ball when the game is on the line or at the end of the shot clock. He can get a shot off from anywhere and has a quick burst with the ball in his hands when getting downhill.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: G Jalen Hood-Schifino, IndianaGrade: B-

Hood-Schifino plays bigger than his 6-5 frame and was the most improved ball-handler in the pick-and-roll option this season. Defensively, he keeps guards in front and can cut players off trying to turn the corner off the switch. Hood-Schifino participated in Chris Paul's camp prior to his freshman season at Indiana and Paul praised Hoood-Schifino's defense on the perimeter.

18. Miami: G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLAGrade: B

Jaquez Jr. was the glue guy for a very successful UCLA team, and he's a player who loves to compete. The UCLA coaches raved about his work ethic, and Jaquez Jr. shot the ball better than expected during pre-draft workouts. He makes the right plays, wins 50-50 balls off the glass and has the size to defend in the post right away.

19. Golden State: G Brandin Podziemski, Santa ClaraGrade: B

Podziemski shot up draft boards after a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine. He's a hard-nosed guard who isn't afraid of contact. His shot selection has improved and he shot well from 3-point range at Santa Clara, hitting 43.8% from deep.

20. Houston (from LA Clippers): G Cam Whitmore, VillanovaGrade: B+

Adding another young, athletic guard to the current roster doesn't make a ton of sense but drafting the big guard out of Villanova could be part of a bigger picture. Whitmore has the size to slip into any position on the perimeter and is tough to guard with his size and footwork once he turns the corner.

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix): F Noah Clowney, AlabamaGrade: B

After Wembanyama and Lively, Clowney is the next-best rim-protecting big and showed glimpses of an inside-out game during his one year at Alabama. The 6-10 center is still a little raw and will need some development, but teams loved his upside throughout the draft process and he's a player who can give minutes to a secondary unit early in his rookie season.

22. Brooklyn: G Dariq Whitehead, DukeGrade: C+

Whitehead had to undergo a second foot surgery after the initial injury he suffered at Duke did not heal correctly. As a high school prospect, Whitehead was one of the best two guards in the class. The Nets are taking a chance on Whitehead recovering and returning to form.

23. Portland (from New York): F Kris Murray, IowaGrade: B+

Murray is a solid forward who does a lot of the little things very well. He's a reliable shooter, will always make the extra pass to an open teammate and not force anything, and uses his footwork to keep guys in front off the block. Murray is a player who can come in right away and give solid minutes, and he still has room to grow into more of an offensive threat past the 3-point line.

24. Dallas (from Sacramento): F Olivier-Maxence Prosper, MarquetteGrade: B+

Prosper shot up draft boards after testing very well during the NBA Draft Combine and competed at a high level during the scrimmage play. He's effective on and off the ball with his 7-1 wingspan and will make an impact right away on the defensive end of the court.

25. Detroit (From Memphis via Boston): G Marcus Sasser, HoustonGrade: D+

What Sasser lacks in size as an NBA guard, he makes up for in power and how strong he is with the ball. Sasser is a true floor general who is entering the league with experience playing under a Hall of Fame coach in Kelvin Sampson. Sasser averaged 16.8 points and 3.1 assists per game during his senior season at Houston. But this does feel like a major reach.

26. Indiana (from Cleveland): G Ben Sheppard, BelmontGrade: B+

Sheppard shot lights out during his senior season at Belmont, hitting 41.5% from deep and averaging 18.8 points. He played at a high level against Power 5 prospects at the NBA Draft Combine and more than held his own. Sheppard can come in right away and give productive minutes on both ends of the court. Just 21 years old as a college senior, Sheppard has the room for growth and experience to impact the Pacers right away.

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City): G Nick Smith Jr., ArkansasGrade: B+

Smith is a shifty guard who slipped a little bit due to his inconsistent season at Arkansas. He'll need a little time to adjust and develop his game at the next level, but during the pre-draft process he showed an improved outside jumper and a much better motor. If he starts hitting the floater in the lane like he showed glimpses of at Arkansas, Smith could end up being a cross between Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey.

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn): G/F Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio StateGrade: C+

Sensabuagh is a bully wing who uses his body well at the rim. He also shot the ball well from the perimeter — 40.5% from 3-point range.

29. Denver (from Boston via Denver): G Julian Strawther, GonzagaGrade: C+

Strawther put up positive offensive metrics that were pretty impressive at Gonzaga. He shot 40.8% from 3 and 46.9% from the field during the season and showed touch in the mid-range in his decision-making off the dribble. Defensively, he sometimes lacks the quickness to guard off the switch and can get caught in mismatch situations.

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston): G/F Kobe Brown, MissouriGrade: C+

Brown is one of the best defensive rotational players in this draft with the way he swings through multiple positions on the wing and is active dropping down low. Brown is a swing forward who was the glue guy for coach Dennis Gates and Missouri and could see early minutes on a roster with his high basketball IQ and defensive versatility, but he is a reach.