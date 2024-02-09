2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Third Basemen

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 30: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians flies out against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on September 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The hot corner was once the domain of power hitters hitting in the middle of the order. A new wave of players are showing off a more well-rounded skill set, with the occasional dual eligibility with other positions. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of those slash players — shortstop eligibility — and filled the power part with 30 home runs, but with 49 stolen bases he’s one of the best power-speed players in fantasy baseball.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Elly De La Cruz (13 HR, 35 SB), Gunnar Henderson (28 HR, 10 SB) and José Ramírez (24 HR, 28 SB) are other five-tool players occupying the hot corner, and the first two have multi-position eligibility.

[2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Check out our rankings to see where some of your favorite players are slotted going into fantasy drafts in the coming months:

Who will be your top third base in 2024?

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!