2024 MLB All-Star Game: Full rosters announced, Phillies land 7 players

San Diego Padres v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 02: A general view of signage promoting the 2024 MLB All Star Game is shown outside the ballpark before the game \bw at Globe Life Field on July 02, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Midsummer Classic is on July 16, less than 10 days away. Soon, MLB players and their families will descend on Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for the All-Star Game, baseball's celebration of its best and brightest players.

But who will those players be? MLB has put out tantalizing tidbits over the last week, but the wait is finally over. The full rosters were released on Sunday.

Here's a quick refresher on how these teams were chosen. Each roster of 32 players was put together using a combination of fan voting, player voting, and commissioner's office choices. The fan vote determines the starting nine (eight position players plus designated hitter) for the American League and National League. 17 spots — five starting pitchers, three relievers, and one backup for each position — are determined by voting from the players themselves. And the six final spots on each team are filled by the commissioner's office, who makes sure all 30 teams have at least one representative.

American League

Starters

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (2nd All-Star selection)First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (4th)Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (9th)Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (1st)Third base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians (6th)Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (6th, top AL vote-getter)Outfield: Juan Soto, New York Yankees (4th)Outfield: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians (1st)Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (3rd)

Starting Pitchers

Corbin Burns, Baltimore OriolesTyler Anderson, Los Angeles AngelsGarret Crochet, Chicago White Sox Tarik Skubal, Detroit TigersTanner Houck, Boston Red SoxSeth Lugo, Kansas City RoyalsCole Ragans, Kansas City royalsLogan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

Relievers:

Mason Miller, Oakland A'sKirby Yates, Texas RangersEmmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Reserves

Salvador Perez, Kansas City RoyalsJosh Naylor, Cleveland Guardians Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins Rafael Devers, Boston Red SoxMarcus Semien, Texas RangersKyle Tucker, Houston AstrosJosh Naylor, Cleveland Guardians Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay RaysBobby Witt Jr., Kansas City RoyalsJarren Duran, Boston Red SoxRiley Green, Detroit TigersDavid Fry, Cleveland Guardians

National League

Starters

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (2nd)First base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (9th, top NL vote-getter)Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks (2nd)Shortstop: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies (3rd)Third base: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies (1st)Outfield: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (3rd)Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (2nd)Outfield: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres (1st)Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (4th)

Starting pitchersPaul Skenes, Pittsburgh PiratesRanger Suárez, Philadelphia PhilliesTyler Glasnow, Los Angeles DodgersShota Imanaga, Chicago CubsReynaldo López, Atlanta BravesLogan Webb, San Francisco GiantsChris Sale, Atlanta BravesZack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Relievers

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis CardinalsTanner Scott, Miami MarlinsRobert Suarez, San Diego PadresMatt Strahm, Philadelphia PhilliesJeff Hoffman, Philadelphia Phillies

Reserves

Will Smith, Los Angeles DodgersMookie Betts, Los Angeles DodgersFreddie Freeman, Los Angeles DodgersTeoscar Hernández, Los Angeles DodgersElly De La Cruz, Cincinnati RedsCJ Abrams, Washington NationalsRyan McMahon, Colorado RockiesJackson Merrill, San Diego PadresHeliot Ramos, San Francisco GiantsBryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh PiratesMarcell Ozuna, Atlanta BravesLuis Arraez, San Diego PadresPete Alonso, New York Mets