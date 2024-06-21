2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Biggest risers and fallers, plus our updated Top 40 rankings

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Alabama vs Connecticut Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The 2024 NBA Draft is shaping up to be wildly unpredictable with late movement across draft boards as teams conduct their final in-house workouts and meetings.

UConn center Donovan Clingan has entered the conversation as a player who could go No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Hawks. 7-foot-1 center Alex Sarr is nearly a lock at No. 2 to Washington, with Sarr refusing to work out and meet with the Hawks. Providence guard Devin Carter, meanwhile, has worked out well for teams inside the top 10 and could be a consideration for the Spurs at No. 8, depending on what they do with the No. 4 pick.

With late risers throughout the pre-draft process, there are going to be some players who fall outside of the lottery and out of the first round completely. G League Ignite forward Ron Holland and Kentucky point guard Rob Dillingham are two players who have been projected lottery picks all season and could fall outside of the lottery into the late-teens or early 20s on draft night. Green room invites went out to 24 players and their families, and there could be a couple players sitting there waiting until the second night.

Here's a breakdown of 10 players who are rising or falling with less than a week to go before the draft on June 26-27, plus an updated look at Yahoo Sports' Top 40 Big Board.

Stock risers

Donovan Clingan is now in the conversation for the No. 1 pick. He worked out for the Hawks last week and has also worked out for Washington and Detroit — three teams inside the top five. It all comes down to who's making the pick within Atlanta's organization, with many believing head coach Quin Snyder prefers Clingan over French wing Zaccharie Risacher.

Providence guard Devin Carter has been on a steady rise throughout the pre-draft process and could go as high as No. 8 to the Spurs. He was in the same workout as Stephon Castle, a projected top-five pick, and his floor is just outside the lottery to Miami with the 15th pick.

Zach Edey has been all over draft boards throughout the season, but the closer we get to the draft, the more he appears to be a lock not only in the first round but in the top 20. It's difficult to predict how his size at 7-foot-4, 300 pounds, will translate to the NBA, but a team that drafts him will use him strategically and not necessarily as the lone center to hold down the paint all game.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was cleared of all charges by a Kansas jury earlier this month and has been conducting workouts leading up to the draft. The senior played extremely well for the Illini in both the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament, averaging 27.9 points in his last seven games. Shannon didn't receive a green room invite but could go anywhere from 25-35 in the draft.

DaRon Holmes II has the upside to be an NBA inside-out big with his versatility along the wing, shooting just under 40% from 3-point range. He received a late invite to the green room and could go as high as No. 23 to Milwaukee, with rumblings of a promise at No. 28 to the Nuggets.

Stock fallers

The buzz around G League Ignite forward Ron Holland has been relatively quiet for a player that was once considered a top prospect in the class. His teammate Matas Buzelis has remained inside the 5-10 range with Holland dropping to possibly the back end of the lottery to late teens. On the defensive end is where he shines, averaging 2.5 steals per game, but his limited off-ball production and outside shot remain areas of development.

Rob Dillingham just started to go through workouts after recovering from a minor ankle injury he suffered right before the draft combine. His official measurements at just under 6-2 and 164 pounds were a little alarming to some teams and his lack of defensive foot speed might see him drop outside the lottery and into the mid-first round.

Isaiah Collier was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school and had an up-and-down season at USC, dealing with a hand injury that left him sidelined for a month. What he does well on the court, getting downhill and finishing through contact, is something that will work in his favor once he hits the NBA with more floor spacing. He is a little turnover prone at times and his draft range is anywhere from 13-25.

Kyle Filipowski returned to Duke for his sophomore season after undergoing double hip surgery last spring and was one of the best frontcourt players in college basketball. His face-up game is where he excels, and he's a great rebounder and solid on the block. Filipowski isn't falling based on what he showed during his sophomore season at Duke, but because there are other players rising late in the first round.

Bobi Klintman elected to go overseas and play one season for the Cairns Taipans in Australia's NBL after one season at Wake Forest. Klintman shows promise as a perimeter threat and floor spacer, but he hasn't put it all together yet in his two seasons leading up to the draft. The 6-10 forward didn't receive a green room invite and could fall outside of the first round.

Updated Top 40 Big Board

1. Zaccharie Risacher, G/F

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 204 | JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France)

2. Alex Sarr, C

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 205 | Perth Wildcats (Australia)

3. Donovan Clingan, C

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 280 | UConn

4. Stephon Castle, G

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 | UConn

5. Reed Sheppard, G

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 187 | Kentucky

6. Matas Buzelis, F

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 210 | G League Ignite

7. Dalton Knecht, G

Age: 23 | Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 204 | Tennessee

8. Cody Williams, G/F

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 180 | Colorado

9. Tidjane Salaun, G/F

Age: 18 | Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 203 | Cholet (France)

10. Nikola Topic, G

Age: 18 | Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 200 | KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

11. Devin Carter, G

Age: 22 | Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 | Providence

12. Carlton Carrington, G

Age: 18 | Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 180 | Pittsburgh

13. Ron Holland, G/F

Age: 18 | Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 206 | G League Ignite

14. Nikola Topić, G

Age: 18 | Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 200 | KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

15. Ja'Kobe Walter, G

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 180 | Baylor

16. Jared McCain, G

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 197 | Duke

17. Rob Dillingham, G

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 164 | Kentucky

18. Kyshawn George, G/F

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 196 | Miami

19. Zach Edey, C

Age: 22 | Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 300 | Purdue

20. Yves Missi, C

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 215 | Baylor

21. Tristen da Silva, F

Age: 23 | Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 230 | Colorado

22. Isaiah Collier, G

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 | USC

23. Tyler Kolek, G

Age: 23 | Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190 | Marquette

24. Kel'el Ware, C

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 230 | Indiana

25. DaRon Holmes II, F

Age: 21 | Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 | Dayton

26. Terrence Shannon Jr., G

Age: 23 | Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 | Illinois

27. Pacome Dadiet, G/F

Age: 18 | Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

28. Johnny Furphy, G/F

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180 | Kansas

29. Baylor Scheierman, G

Age: 23 | Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 | Creighton

30. Kyle Filipowski, F

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 248 | Duke

31. Jaylon Tyson, G

Age: 21 | Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 210 | Cal

32. Cam Christie, G

Age: 18 | Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 | Minnesota

33. Tyler Smith, F

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 | G League Ignite

34. Bobi Klintman, G/F

Age: 21 | Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

35. AJ Johnson, G

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 165 | Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

36. Juan Nunez, G

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 180 | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

37. Justin Edwards, G/F

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 | Kentucky

38. Ryan Dunn, G/F

Age: 21 | Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 208 | Virginia

39. Harrison Ingram, G/F

Age: 21 | Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 230 | North Carolina

40. Jonathan Mogbo, F

Age: 21 | Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 | San Francisco