2024 NFL Draft grades: Cleveland Browns add potential impact DT and some OL depth with limited resources

Overall Cleveland Browns grade: B

The Browns didn’t make their first pick until nearly the end of the second round, taking ultra-athletic defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. from Ohio State. They added offensive line depth, picked a wide receiver and found some dart throws on defense in the sixth and seventh rounds. You can’t be too mad given the amount of capital they held walking into the draft.

Favorite Pick: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State (54th overall)

Upside, upside, upside. Hall didn’t light up the stat sheet at Ohio State, but he has freakish athleticism to develop. It’s hard to find 300-pounders who run in the 4.7s and those guys usually end up being quality players.

Least favorite pick: Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan (85th overall)

This isn’t a bad pick. This is just the only other high pick that the Browns had. Zinter should come in and provide quality depth for now with future starting potential once they get to a crossroads with Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller. Zinter is coming off a serious leg injury suffered in the Wolverines’ win over Ohio State, giving pause on how much of an impact he’ll have early. It won’t matter if Teller and Bitonio stay healthy. This is really a pick for the future.

Draft picks

Round 2, Pick 54: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State Round 3, Pick 85: Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan Round 5, Pick 156: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville Round 6, Pick 206: Nathaniel Wilson, LB, Mississippi State Round 7, Pick 227: Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota Round 7, Pick 243: Jowon Briggs, DL, Cincinnati