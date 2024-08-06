2024 Olympics: From a nightmare in Tokyo to silver in Paris for Annette Echikunwoke

Annette Nneka Echikunwoke, of the United States, competes during the women's hammer throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

PARIS — Three years ago, Annette Echikunwoke was ready to compete at the Tokyo Olympics for Nigeria. But then ... she was disqualified.

According to Echikunwoke, the African Federation of Nigeria hadn't submitted the proper drug testing documentation for her prior to the Games. And so, she wasn't allowed to compete.

“I can’t even begin to explain how heartbroken I am," Echikunwoke wrote on Instagram following her disqualification. "It honestly feels like a fever dream. To think of all the hours of throwing sessions, hundreds of hard lifts, all the moments when my body aches in pain and reminding myself ‘it’ll be worth it’ just to keep pushing on, sacrificing time with loved ones . and all I’m left with is this sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach.

"We cannot let anything like this happen again to athletes, devastating dreams and crushing opportunities.”

Fast forward three years and now Echikunwoke, who lives in Ohio, is competing for and, on Tuesday, winning a silver medal for the United States.

Echikunwoke threw a season-best 75.48 meters on her third throw, good enough for second behind Canada's Camryn Rogers (76.97).