3 Questions with Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell about the UAW strike, Trump and working-class voters

Rep. Debbie Dingell is a veteran of Michigan politics and, as a leading Democrat in the House of Representatives, she is always concerned that her party is not taking Midwestern voters and the issues that matter to them seriously enough.

On Wednesday, she spoke to Yahoo News ahead of former President Donald Trump's visit to an automotive parts dealer outside Detroit. Trump's trip there coincides with the second Republican primary debate; it also comes a day after President Biden joined striking United Auto Workers members on the picket line in a show of solidarity .

Yahoo News: You famously warned the Democratic candidate in 2016, Hillary Clinton, that she needed to devote more time to the Upper Midwest, and Trump went on to carry many of those key swing states. Are you concerned that this time around, with a reinvigorated Trump, that danger could return?

Rep. Dingell: I want to be really clear: Michigan is not a blue state, contrary to what everybody thinks. We are a purple state.

President Trump is very good at understanding people's concerns and anxieties. He uses wedge issues. This is a man who is all words, no action. He is not going to fight for union workers .

Could President Biden, by accelerating and emphasizing the transition to electrical vehicles, pay a political price, even if that transition is an inevitability?

We gotta do a better job of standing up and talking about why it matters. We have to make sure that the federal dollars that were invested in that transition are getting to the workers. We have to make sure that the workers are being taken care of.

We just have to make sure we are telling our story and not letting fearmongering win.

Words, not actions.

The president knows this.

Union leadership supports President Biden. But is the cultural appeal of Trump more persuasive to the rank and file?

I don't lie. People know I'm in union halls. We have to communicate with workers. They need to know we're fighting for them.

I don't just go to union halls because suddenly there's a strike and there might be a camera around. I sit with these workers all the time. I want them to know that somebody cares about them. And when they see Joe Biden like they did yesterday, they know that he really does stand with them.

But this isn't going to be a slam dunk.