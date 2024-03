Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is calling it a career.

The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year announced the news via social media on Friday.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

This story will be updated.