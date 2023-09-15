Aaron Rodgers says surgery 'went great' Wednesday after Achilles tear

New York Jets v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery for his torn Achilles tendon on Wednesday, starting the clock for his hopeful return in 2024.

The veteran revealed the procedure, performed by well-known surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, on his Instagram story Thursday, saying it "went great" and thanking fans for the support.

As Rodgers wrote:

"Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [GOAT] Dr ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery."

Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his New York Jets career on "Monday Night Football," ending a season that saw the Jets widely hyped as a Super Bowl contender with the addition of the four-time MVP. The 39-year-old sustained the injury on a seemingly normal sack by Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, but replay showed something in his calf giving as his leg bent toward the field.

An MRI confirmed the Achilles tear on Tuesday.

The injury leaves the Jets with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson taking back his starting role, while questions remain about Rodgers' future. The quarterback has discussed retirement in the past, but he seemed to quash that talk Wednesday by posting "I shall rise yet again" on Instagram.

Both Jets head coach Robert Saleh and medical experts agree that Rodgers' injury doesn't have to be a career-ender. Wednesday's procedure is his first step in proving them right.