Adam Hadwin tackled by security while trying to celebrate Nick Taylor's historic win at RBC Canadian Open

PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Final Round Jun 11, 2023; Toronto, ON, CAN; Canadian PGA Tour golfers, from left, Adam Hadwin, Mike Weir and Corey Conners gather behind the 18th green to support countryman Nick Taylor (not shown) during his victory in the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports - 20876278

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Adam Hadwin was just trying to celebrate with his friend and fellow Canadian, and after the drought the country has been through it’s easy to understand why.

At least one security officer on the green at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, however, wasn’t having it.

Hadwin, shortly after Nick Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood in a four-hole playoff at the RBC Canadian Open, was leveled by a security officer on the green with a bottle of champaign in hand.

Now to be fair to the security guard — who actually made an incredible tackle — it’s hard to blame him. All he likely saw was a man running up to the golfer who won the tournament, and it’s his job to stop that.

But Hadwin was no threat whatsoever. He was watching the final holes with fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Corey Conners, and was just there trying to celebrate Taylor's win.

“Corner of my eye I saw he got a nice tackle there,” Taylor said after his win. “I hope he's alright. He was upright when I saw him later. So I hope he doesn't wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything.”

Thankfully, Hadwin is totally fine.

Hadwin finished T12 after a final-round 68, which brought him to 11-under on the week. He had the best finish of any Canadian in the field, other than Taylor, too. Hadwin, 35, has one career win on the Tour back at the 2017 Valspar Championship. Hadwin has four top-10 finishes so far this season, too.

Taylor fended off Fleetwood in a four-hole playoff to pick up his third career win on Tour. He sealed the win — which marked the first by a Canadian at the event since 1954 — with a wild 72-foot eagle putt.

