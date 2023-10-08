ALDS Game 1: Orioles blame 'miscommunication' for Gunnar Henderson's costly baserunning error

MLB: ALDS-Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Oct 7, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson (2) is tagged out attempting to steal second base by Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) in the ninth inning during game one of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports - 21596345 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Down 3-2 in Game 1 of the ALDS, Gunnar Henderson singled to put the tying run on base for the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday.

It's a little unclear what happened next.

What fans could see was Henderson, the AL Rookie of the Year favorite, breaking for second base with Aaron Hicks at the plate. Then they saw Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, one of the better arms in baseball, throw Henderson by a couple feet to stifle the Orioles' comeback attempt.

One Hicks strikeout and Adam Frazier groundout later, the Rangers were celebrating a 3-2 win to take a 1-0 series lead.

Asked after the game what happened, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde only described the play as "A little miscommunication." The Fox Sports 1 broadcast might have better captured his true thoughts, as replay showed him appearing to yell "What the f***" as he saw what was happening.

It's unclear what kind of miscommunication happened, as it could either have been Henderson misreading a signal not to steal, or Hicks missing a hit-and-run call. Henderson might have been a little confused after getting his orders, as he reportedly looked back a couple times before his doomed run.

Henderson still took the blame after the game, via MLB.com:

"I was just out there trying to play hard," Henderson said, "and I felt like we had a good chance to do it. We had some long times at the plate, so it was a good opportunity right there."

The Orioles are now two losses from their dream season ending early. They will try to bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday, with starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez facing the Rangers' Jordan Mongtomery.