Angel Reese, Serena Williams stun at 2024 Met Gala, while Ben Simmons' clock briefcase inspired jokes

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Inside NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Angel Reese attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Met Gala, Vogue's annual celebration of fearless fashion, was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night. It's a big night for fashion and celebrities, which include a number of athletes. Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Simone Biles, Carmelo Anthony, and other major sports stars have been invited in the past.

The theme for 2024 was "Garden of Time," to celebrate the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit at the Met. Let's see how this year's chosen athlete-stars (the gala is by invitation only) interpreted that theme.

It seems fitting to start with Angel Reese, the college basketball star who was drafted by the Chicago Sky in late April and is currently one of the biggest stars on the planet. She celebrated her 22nd birthday on Monday by making her Met Gala debut in a stunning low-cut seafoam green gown adorned with an ostrich feather tutu and embroidered tulle.

Serena Williams is retired from tennis, but not fashion. She was a goddess swathed in gold lamé.

Her sister Venus Williams, also a fashion icon, was also wearing gold, but her dress was made of sequin paillettes the size of a quarter.

Lewis Hamilton looked vaguely like a villain from "The Matrix" in his all-black look, complete with a black coat embossed with flowers.

Stefon Diggs looked stylish and comfortable in a double-breasted wide-leg suit made entirely of black sequins.

Pro golfer Nelly Korda made her Met Gala debut in a gorgeous dress encrusted with red fabric flowers.

Dwyane Wade appeared in a lavender suit next to his wife, Gabrielle Union, who was in a gorgeous fishtail gown with a mermaid-inspired color palette.

Odell Beckham Jr. did not disappoint in a cropped blazer embroidered with leaves, vines, and birds.

The most talked-about look of the night came from Ben Simmons. He's still playing for the Brooklyn Nets (though you're forgiven if you hadn't noticed), but since they're not in the playoffs he was free to attend. He came solo, wearing a black suit and black coat with panels of plaid fabric at the top and a vine down the side. The outfit wasn't bad, but his literal interpretation of the "Garden of Time" theme involved a clock briefcase.

Ben Simmons carrying a clock briefcase? The jokes made themselves.

looks like it’s time to not play basketball https://t.co/8L92MJuOue — Mike (@85mf) May 6, 2024

Ben Simmons officially has more Met Gala appearances this season (1) than 15-point games in the NBA (0) pic.twitter.com/GeqbcLYo9B — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 6, 2024

Ben Simmons put more effort in this outfit than he has in his last 3 NBA seasons combined https://t.co/3FOrdIVaH1 — Andrew Salciunas (@asalciunas975) May 6, 2024