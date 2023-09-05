AP Top 25: Deion Sanders and Colorado jump to No. 22 after TCU win

Colorado is in the AP Top 25 after its Week 1 upset of TCU.
Deion Sanders’ team is at No. 22 in Tuesday’s poll following its 45-42 win as a three-touchdown underdog. The Buffaloes jumped ahead of both Texas A&M and Tulane after each of those ranked teams won in the first week of the season.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 following an easy win over FCS opponent Tennessee-Martin while Michigan stayed at No. 2 and Alabama jumped up a spot to No. 3. Florida State is at No. 4 after a convincing win over LSU while Ohio State dropped two spots to No. 5 following an uneven offensive performance in a win over Indiana.
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
4. Florida State
5. Ohio State
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. Ole Miss
21. Duke
22. Colorado
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Clemson