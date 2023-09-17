AP Top 25: Texas moves to No. 3 behind Georgia and Michigan

Texas moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after Week 3.

The Longhorns jumped ahead of Florida State after the Seminoles beat Boston College 31-29 on the road. Texas beat Wyoming 31-10 after the two teams were tied 10-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Georgia remained at No. 1 after a 24-14 win over South Carolina while Michigan stayed at No. 2 after a 31-6 win over Bowling Green. Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime before reeling off 21 straight points and cruising to the win in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got 57 first-place votes. Texas got three, Michigan got two and Florida State received one.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida