AP Top 25: Washington jumps to No. 5 after win over Oregon, USC tumbles

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Washington jumped up three spots to No. 5 after its win over Oregon on Saturday.

The Huskies beat the Ducks 36-33 after Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired following Washington’s go-ahead TD with less than two minutes to go. Voters were kind to Oregon and only dropped the Ducks two spots to No. 9 after the loss.

Voters were less kind to USC. The Trojans dropped eight spots to No. 18 after a 48-20 loss at Notre Dame. USC looked all out of sorts as the Fighting Irish dominated the game. Notre Dame jumped to No. 15 after the win.

The top four teams in the poll remained the same with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State all staying in the top four after easy wins on Saturday.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. North Carolina

11. Alabama

12. Oregon State

13. Ole Miss

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Duke

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Tulane

24. Iowa

25. UCLA

