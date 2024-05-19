Auburn RB Brian Battie critically wounded in Sarasota shooting

Auburn v Arkansas FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 11: Brian Battie #21 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Auburn running back Brian Battie is in critical condition after a shooting that killed his brother Tommie Battie IV.

The Batties were shot early Saturday morning in Sarasota, Florida. Tommie, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Brian was taken to a local hospital. According to Rivals' Auburn Sports, Battie is hospitalized in the ICU and has movement in his hands as doctors continue to assess him.

Three others were shot according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. From the Sarasota Herald Tribune:

Deputies who initially responded to the Tallywood Centre Plaza witnessed a large crowd with multiple shooting victims in the parking lot. Three additional victims were transported to local hospitals in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Battie spent the 2023 season at Auburn and was the team’s primary kick returner after he started his season at South Florida. Over 13 games he had 51 carries for 227 yards and a TD along with seven catches. He also returned 28 kicks for 645 yards.

Over three seasons at South Florida, Battie rushed for over 1,800 yards. He was the team’s leading rusher in 2022 when he had 175 carries for 1,185 yards and eight scores. Before playing at South Florida, Battie played his final season of high school at Sarasota High School after rushing for over 2,000 yards as a junior at Braden River High School. His brother Tommie also played at both Sarasota and Braden River.

Brian Battie was a two-star recruit in the class of 2020 according to Rivals and signed with Auburn in January of 2023 just three days after entering the transfer portal following a coaching change at USF. Bulls coach Jeff Scott was fired near the end of the 2022 season.