Bees delay game in Arizona, Twins are on fire, Rays city connect & standings draft

You never know who will become an instant celebrity in baseball. This was the case on Tuesday night at Chase Field, when the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed by two hours due to an invasion of bees.

Enter bees control specialist Matt Hilton.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss what became a viral moment when Hilton eradicated the bees that gathered on the net behind home plate, which led to Hilton getting bestowed the honor of throwing out the first pitch prior to the game.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the suddenly surging Minnesota Twins and their 10-game winning streak, coming to terms with the fact that Mike Trout is injury plagued at this point of his career and the Tampa Bay Rays releasing their city connect uniforms to rave reviews.

Jake & Jordan then do a baseball standings lottery, in which they try to predict which team will maintain their spot in the divisional standings by the time the season ends. The guys also give their good, bad and Uggla for this week, that includes Pete Crow-Armstrong’s helmet use, Kyle Bradish returning to the mound and so much more.

1:18 - The Twins are on fire

8:57 - Rays city connect uniforms

14:33 - Mike Trout is out

22:00 - O’s take 3-of-4 from Yankees

23:20 - Standings draft

39:39 - The good

43:17 - The bad

50:37 - The Uggla

