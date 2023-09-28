Biden impeachment: Live updates as House Republicans hold first open hearing

Joe Biden FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday, will make his fourth in a series of presidential addresses about the state of democracy, a cause that is driving his motivation to stay in office even amid low approval ratings that are rattling his party and widespread concern from voters about his age. The location, as it has been for other speeches, is deliberately chosen and poignant: It will be at the home of the McCain Institute, named after the late Arizona Sen. John McCain. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)

After months of investigating behind closed doors, House Republicans will hold their first open impeachment hearing against President Biden on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET when the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees will try to link the president to his son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings.

The hearing comes weeks after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy allowed the chairmen of those committees to open the inquiry without a floor vote. Democrats say the GOP push to impeach Biden is baseless and that Republicans have failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing.

Witnesses expected to testify Thursday include Eileen O'Connor, former assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, and Jonathan Turley, a law professor who testified in support of former President Donald Trump during his impeachment inquiry in 2019.

Yahoo News is providing a live video stream as well as instant analysis of the hearing, which begins at 10 a.m. ET.