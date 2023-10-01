Bills blitz Dolphins, reset balance of power atop NFL

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, center, celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Spencer Brown, left, and quarterback Josh Allen, right, during the first half an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Sunday's Bills-Dolphins showdown started as a shootout.

It ended as a statement by Buffalo, which slowed Miami's scorching offense while putting on a clinic of its own in commanding 48-20 win. The victory gives the Bills the early edge in the AFC East while resetting the balance of power atop the NFL.

The first quarter brought the promised fireworks of the most anticipated game of the young NFL season. The first five drives produced five touchdowns as Buffalo opened a 21-14 lead. Allen (8 for 8) and Tagovailoa (6 for 6) posted perfect first-quarter passing efforts while breakout rookie running De'Von Achane scored Miami's first two touchdowns, raising his scoring tally to six in two weeks.

While Buffalo's offense kept of the pace, its defense frustrated Tagovailoa with confusing coverages and an aggressive pass rush that produced multiple sacks an an interception. A Dolphins offense that scored 70 points in a historic Week 3 effort against the Denver Broncos produced just six points after halftime against the Bills.

Allen, meanwhile, had his best game of the season while reigniting his connection wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The pair connected for three touchdown passes against a Dolphins secondary helpless to contain the All-Pro receiver.

Diggs' first touchdown secured the 21-14 edge for Buffalo. His second extended the lead to 28-14 as he shed a pair of would-be Dolphins tacklers on a 55-yard catch and run down the left sideline.

Buffalo's defense, meanwhile, held Miami's offense scoreless for four consecutive possessions, forcing three punts and a Raheem Mostert fumble to close out the first half as the Bills built their lead to 31-14. The Dolphins opened the third quarter with a touchdown, but Buffalo responded with 17 unanswered points to close out the game.

The Buffalo win leaves both teams tied a 3-1 atop the AFC East while giving the Bills the tiebreaker advantage. They'll meet again in Week 18 to close out the regular season.