Brewers closer Devin Williams expected to miss 3 months with stress fractures in back, per report

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without their closer for half the season.

All-Star reliever Devin Williams has been diagnosed with two stress fractures in his back and is expected to miss roughly three months, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

