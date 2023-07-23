British Open: Follow Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm and more Sunday at Royal Liverpool

The 151st Open - Day Three HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 22: American Brian Harman tees off on the first hole on Day Three of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 22, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

The British Open is Brian Harman's to lose on Sunday.

Harman posted a 2-under 69 on Saturday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, which was enough to maintain his massive five-shot lead at the final major championship of the year. He fended off a historic outing from Jon Rahm, who set a course record with his 63 earlier on Saturday, and bounced back from a pair of early bogeys to keep his huge advantage over the rest of the field.

The 36-year-old, who has just two PGA Tour wins to his name, is finally on the cusp of winning a major championship.

"You'd be foolish not to envision [a win], and I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life," Harman said. "It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do.

"Tomorrow if that's going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about the golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment."

Harman will tee off with Cameron Young, who made a clutch up-and-down birdie save from the bunker at the 18th on Saturday afternoon to get himself in the final group. Rahm will tee off with Viktor Hovland 10 minutes ahead of them. Young has yet to win on the PGA Tour himself, though he has four top-10 finishes so far this season — including a T6 finish in his last outing at the John Deere Classic. Rahm is searching for his third major championship win, following his win at the Masters earlier this year, and fifth overall title this season.

Harman’s win is far from guaranteed. But if Rahm, Young or anyone else is going to overtake him and claim the Claret Jug, it will take both a spectacular round and a bit of help from Harman to pull that off.

