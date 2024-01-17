Browns part ways with former OC Alex Van Pelt

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt walks on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a complete overhaul with its offensive coaching staff. One of the first members the Browns parted ways with was former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Questions abounded after Cleveland's 45-14 defeat to the Houston Texans during wild-card weekend. Although a team spokesperson told ESPN's Jake Trotter that Van Pelt "remains under contract and no final decisions yet" at the beginning of Wednesday.

By late Wednesday morning, Van Pelt confirmed the news of his departure to ESPN in a text message.

"On to the next one," he said. "Proud of my time there."

After working as a quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers, Van Pelt joined the Browns as their offensive coordinator in 2020. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was the team's playcaller, however.

Even though Cleveland (11-6) was able to reach the playoffs after starting five different quarterbacks during the season, the Browns were completely outplayed by the Texans at NRG Stadium. Since then, several coaches on the offensive side have been relieved.

The biggest name was Van Pelt, but Cleveland also fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and didn't retain tight ends coach T.C. McCartney. Mitchell joined the Browns in 2019, while McCartney arrived with Stefanski in 2020.