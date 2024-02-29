Caitlin Clark's last home game at Iowa shaping up as most expensive women's basketball ticket ever

Iowa v Minnesota MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FEBRUARY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs for fans after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena on February 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 108-60. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark has one more regular season game at Iowa before the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and, as she announced Thursday, the WNBA. If you want to see it, it will cost you.

According to secondary market seller TickPick via the Washington Post, the average purchase price for a ticket to No. 6 Iowa's regular season finale against No. 2 Ohio State is $546, the most expensive price on record for a women's basketball game in either the college or professional ranks.

The price to just get into Carver-Hawkeye Arena, capacity 15,000, is $309 on SeatGeek as of Thursday afternoon.

Those numbers break a record Clark already hold, as the previous most expensive game was $394 for the Michigan-Iowa game in which Clark broke the NCAA career scoring record. The Post notes a used ticket from that game recently sold on eBay for $347.

It was already well-established fact that Clark draws eyeballs and dollars unlike any woman college basketball has ever seen. The anticipation recently led to the Big Ten women's basketball tournament in Minneapolis selling out for the first time ever, and the NCAA Tournament figures to see similar demand.

On the TV side, Clark is on another level. The most-watched women's basketball games (college or pro) ever aired by ABC, the Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC and Peacock are all Iowa games featuring Clark, per the Big Ten.

Clark has, at most, 10 games remaining in her college career. Clearly, the powers-at-be will be trying to get the most out of her before she becomes the WNBA's opportunity.