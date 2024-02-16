Caitlin Clark's scoring record draws reactions from Billie Jean King, Tom Brady, Angel Reese and more

Michigan v Iowa IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

It took just two minutes for Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark to make history on Thursday during a home game against the Michigan Wolverines. With her eighth point of the night and her third attempted field goal, she broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. She reached the mark with her 3,528th point in four years, scoring over 30 points before the third quarter ended.

She surpassed Kelsey Plum, who has won two WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces. Plum set the mark with 3,527 points at Washington from 2013-17. She congratulated Clark on reaching the milestone a bit early, during a 31-point performance against Nebraska on Feb. 11. After the game, Clark was just seven points behind Plum in the NCAA's record books.

The record-breaking bucket came in Clark's signature style: a deep three-pointer from the logo. As noted by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, the moment was poetic.

The Big Ten Network came in hot with a star-studded video to commemorate Clark. The collegiate star was congratulated by NFL legends in Tom Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning, but the stars didn't stop there. Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, actors Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis, on-air talent Gayle King and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner also offered kudos.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was featured in the video, but he also offered a lengthy statement:

You know you've made it when tennis legend and women's sports pioneer Billie Jean King offers you praise.

Angel Reese won last season's NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award after she and LSU defeated Clark and Iowa in the championship game. Reese posted an excited message for Clark, encouraging her to keep "making her-story."

Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning's production company, shared footage of Clark's family reacting to Clark's accomplishment.

Even though they were inluded in the Big Ten Network's video, Peyton and Eli Manning followed up by sharing their full messages.

Even the teachers from Clark's former high school stopped to watch and congratulate Clark.

Here are more notable congratulatory notes:

