Canadian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 in the US without cable

F1 Grand Prix of Spain BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 04: Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin arrives to the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 04, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Formula 1 speeds into Canada this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is still in the lead for the drivers' championship with 170 points, with fellow Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez holding down second place at 117 points. Team Red Bull rolls into the weekend on the cusp of recording its 100th F1 grand prix victory. Last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix saw Verstappen take the win, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell taking second and third respectively, making it a double podium finish for Mercedes.

Whether you've already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or this weekend's race is your first time tuning into the action on the track, watching or streaming this wildly popular international sport from the US can be a challenge. If you don't want to have to race to find the F1 Canada Grand Prix on TV, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch F1 races this weekend:

How to watch the F1 Canadian Grand Prix in the US:

Date: June 16-18, 2023

Grand Prix start time: 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18

Location: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix on in the US?

The Canada's Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+. So if you only want to tune in to the main event and you already know you have ESPN or subscribe to ESPN+, then you’re off to the races (literally). If you're still not sure how to stream the race this weekend, keep scrolling, we've got answers for you.

This F1 season, all 23 races in the championship will air across ESPN platforms, with 18 of the 23 airing on either ABC or ESPN and ESPN+, and the other five airing on ESPN2. So for cord cutters, we recommend a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

How to watch F1 in the USA:

How to stream F1 for free from the US

Don't want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We've got a hack for you. Residents of Luxembourg or Austria are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2023 on the free-to-air ServusTV and ORF. If you don't live in either of those countries, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Other ways to watch the F1 Canadian Grand Prix without cable:

Where to watch Canadian Grand Prix practices?

Friday and Saturday's F1 practices and qualifying race will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s F1 race coverage will air on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix schedule:

Friday, June 16 (ESPN2)

Practice 1: 1:30 p.m.

Practice 2: 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 (ESPN2)

Practice 3: 12:30 p.m.

Qualifying: 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 (ESPN, ESPN+)

Canada Grand Prix: 2 p.m.

F1 2023 drivers' standings:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 170

Sergio Perez Red Bull 117

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 99

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 87

George Russell Mercedes 65

Carlos Sainz Ferrari 58

Charles Leclerc Ferrari 42

Lance Stroll Aston Martin 35

Esteban Ocon Alpine 25

Pierre Gasly Alpine 15

Lando Norris McLaren 12

Nico Hulkenberg Haas 6

Oscar Piastri McLaren 5

Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 4

Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 4

Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2

Kevin Magnussen Haas 2

Alex Albon Williams 2

Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 0

Logan Sargeant Williams 0