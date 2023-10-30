Cardinals will start Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune, not Joshua Dobbs, at QB this week

Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Michael Pierce #58 of the Baltimore Ravens forces a fumble by Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Joshua Dobbs won't be the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback anymore. But not necessarily because Kyler Murray is ready to return.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said after watching film of the team's fifth straight loss, he decided to demote Dobbs. Gannon told the media that either Murray or rookie Clayton Tune would start Arizona's next game on Sunday at the Cleveland Browns.

Of course, the main part of the answer is whether Murray will be back. Murray didn't have an injury listed on the injury report by the end of last week, though was still curiously listed as doubtful. Gannon likes to be secretive about his quarterback decisions, and kept Murray's status a mystery until late last week. He'll probably do the same this week. Murray is returning from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Dobbs was solid to start the season but things slowly fell apart for him and the Cardinals. Dobbs was 25 of 37 for just 208 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and threw two interceptions.

Starting at Cleveland would be a difficult assignment for Tune, a fifth-round rookie who has thrown just one NFL pass. But it's also a hard game for Murray to make his return, especially if it's poor weather.

The only thing for certain is Dobbs won't be the starter on Sunday. Gannon probably won't share much else until he has to.