Celtics, Jayson Tatum have issues + Is winning title now survival of the healthiest? | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill connects with Yahoo NBA writer Tom Haberstroh to recap a wild Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The two dissect why the Celtics should be concerned despite pulling out the win and discuss if winning an NBA title is now just about being the healthiest team in the end.

(1:00) - Pacers choked away Game 1... but should they have confidence going forward?

(18:00) - Jayson Tatum's identity crisis: Is he running out of gas or just not 'it'?

(29:30) - Survival of the fittest: The NBA’s Final Four are largely here because of health

(38:33) - Does this injury trend change the way teams should construct themselves for a long run?

To start the pod, Goodwill and Haberstroh look at how the Indiana Pacers choked away Game 1 in Boston. Despite the loss, Haberstroh thinks Indiana should have confidence heading into Game 2 and can actually compete with the Celtics in this series.

Goodwill ponders if Jayson Tatum is going through an identity crisis with his game. Even though he scored over 30 points in Game 1, Haberstroh shares some concerning 'under the hood' stats that show Tatum is struggling in playoffs games when they matter most.

After the break, Haberstroh shares some data that confirms we are experiencing the most injury riddled postseason in over a decade. Goodwill wonders if this is just a trend or just a part of the game now. Both agree teams will likely begin to construct their rosters differently to combat the uptick in injuries in the NBA.

