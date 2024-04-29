Chiefs reportedly make Travis Kelce highest-paid TE in NFL with 2-year extension

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs know better than to screw around with a good thing. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have signed All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to a two-year extension.

No information on the money in the deal has been released, but it reportedly makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

This story will be updated.

