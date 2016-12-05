Now Playing
Posted: September 11, 2018

Colin Kaepernick's 'I'm With Kap' jersey sells out in hours

What You Need to Know: Colin Kaepernick

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New jerseys supporting Colin Kaepernick are sold out hours after being announced for presale, and he’s still a free agent in the NFL.

USA Today reported that Kaepernick announced that jerseys with “#IMWITHKAP” across the front were up for presale Monday. They have the athlete and activist’s number, 7, on the back, as well as his last name.

Kaepernick posted on Twitter that a portion of proceeds for the limited edition jerseys, which sold for $99.99 in youth sizes and $174.99 in adult unisex sizes, will benefit the Know Your Rights Camp. The campaign, founded by Kaepernick, raises awareness on self improvement and education and provides instructions on how to properly interact with law enforcement in varying situations.

Hours after the announcement was made, Kaepernick said in a follow-up tweet that the jerseys were instantly all out of stock, adding that all profits would now go to Know Your Rights Camp.

This is the latest in activism and awareness work for Kaepernick. He is the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary of the brand’s “Just Do It” campaign, and appeared in a commercial for the brand that aired during the NFL season opener game Thursday. Since the campaign was announced, online Nike sales are up 31 percent, despite a number of boycotts across the country.

Colin Kaepernick's 'I'm With Kap' jersey sells out in hours

Colin Kaepernick's 'I'm With Kap' jersey sells out in hours

Limited edition "#IMWITHKAP" jerseys (not pictured) benefiting Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp have sold out in a day. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Colin Kaepernick’s campaign with Nike is just beginning.

Days after a print ad was revealed and it was announced that the free agent would be the face of the brand’s 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” ad campaign, fans and observers can see the first commercial. Kaepernick tweeted the video Wednesday.

ESPN reported that the two-minute ad is narrated by Kaepernick. In addition to the activist, NBA player LeBron James, tennis icon Serena Williams, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, skateboarder Lacey Baker, NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin, wheelchair basketball player Megan Blunk, boxer Zeina Nassar and wrestler Isaiah Bird, who was born without legs, are featured in the commercial.

Kaepernick has remained a free agent since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He first started sitting during the national anthem at NFL preseason games in 2016 to draw attention to police brutality and racial inequality in America. He later began kneeling during the anthem after U.S. Army veteran Nate Boyer convinced him to do so the next month. 

Although Kaepernick was initially alone in his demonstration, athletes across different teams and sports ultimately joined him. The demonstration has inaccurately been interpreted as protesting the anthem, the U.S. military and the country by some critics.

Nike will run the ad during Thursday’s NFL regular-season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Images of activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick throughout his career.

