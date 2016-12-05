Colin Kaepernick's 'I'm With Kap' jersey sells out in hours

What You Need to Know: Colin Kaepernick

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New jerseys supporting Colin Kaepernick are sold out hours after being announced for presale, and he’s still a free agent in the NFL.

USA Today reported that Kaepernick announced that jerseys with “#IMWITHKAP” across the front were up for presale Monday. They have the athlete and activist’s number, 7, on the back, as well as his last name.

Kaepernick posted on Twitter that a portion of proceeds for the limited edition jerseys, which sold for $99.99 in youth sizes and $174.99 in adult unisex sizes, will benefit the Know Your Rights Camp. The campaign, founded by Kaepernick, raises awareness on self improvement and education and provides instructions on how to properly interact with law enforcement in varying situations.

Official #IMWITHKAP Jerseys available for PRE-SALE now! Limited Edition. 20% of all proceeds go to @yourrightscamp. Thank you for your continued support! Shop at https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/wPwSvuY7yv — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 10, 2018

Hours after the announcement was made, Kaepernick said in a follow-up tweet that the jerseys were instantly all out of stock, adding that all profits would now go to Know Your Rights Camp.

Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out! ALL PROFITS will go 2 support @yourrightscamp! Sign up 4 our newsletter at https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa & be the first 2 know what’s next! pic.twitter.com/EDos7ZyvoJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 11, 2018

This is the latest in activism and awareness work for Kaepernick. He is the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary of the brand’s “Just Do It” campaign, and appeared in a commercial for the brand that aired during the NFL season opener game Thursday. Since the campaign was announced, online Nike sales are up 31 percent, despite a number of boycotts across the country.