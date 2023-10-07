College Football: How to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game today

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Are you ready to watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns face off? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 6 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Game: Oklahoma vs. Texas

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Oklahoma vs. Texas game?

The Sooners head to the Cotton Bowl to face the Longhorns on their home turf this afternoon at 12 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Oklahoma vs. Texas game on?

Today's Oklahoma vs. Texas game will air on ABC, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to ABC? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Week 6

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Florida International at New Mexico State | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sam Houston at Liberty | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 6

Cornell at Harvard | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Kansas State at Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nebraska at Illinois | 8 p.m. | FS1

Saturday, Oct. 7

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas (at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC

Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Boston College at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Western Michigan at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Rutgers at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | Peacock

William & Mary at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Toledo at UMass | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Rhode Island at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Stony Brook at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stonehill at Merrimack | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Holy Cross at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Princeton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at Morehead State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Yale at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Samford at Wofford | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Marshall at NC State | 2 p.m. | CW Network

UTSA at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Michigan at Buffalo | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at South Carolina State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Valparaiso at Drake | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at Furman | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 13 Washington State at UCLA | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Howard at Northwestern | 3 p.m. | Big Ten Network

North Dakota State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at South Dakota | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee State at Kennesaw State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Tech at No. 5 Florida State | 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Syracuse at No. 14 North Carolina | 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

Wake Forest at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

North Texas at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Ball State at Eastern Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Kent State at Ohio | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Akron | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Grambling at Alcorn State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Florida | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

UCF at Kansas | 4 p.m. | FOX

Arkansas State at Troy | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M (in Mobile, Ala.) | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston Christian at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Northwestern State at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at Chattanooga | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UConn at Rice | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Missouri State at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at UIW | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Tulsa at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado at Arizona State | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia | 7 p.m. | ESPN

South Alabama at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Old Dominion at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota State at Illinois State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida A&M at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Southern Utah at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana at UC Davis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at Indiana State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas at No. 16 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Georgia Tech at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 24 Fresno State at Wyoming | 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

TCU at Iowa State | 8 p.m.

San Jose State at Boise State | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

McNeese at Texas A&M-Commerce | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Cal Poly | 8:05 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 15 Oregon State at Cal | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Arizona at No. 9 USC | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

South Florida at UAB

Texas State at Louisiana

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: