College Football Playoff's TV deal falls through & how bad is the Group of Five/Power Five separation?

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde open up the podcast giving their thoughts on the prolonged College Football Playoff media deal discussions. After rumblings that a proposed six-year deal fell through between the CFP and ESPN, the guys address why a new agreement hasn’t come together yet. Ross provides an update on when we could see the next format take shape.

Meanwhile, more coaches have begun to speak out about the separation of the Group of Five and Power Five schools. Ross details their thoughts and how the G5 is scrambling to keep their teams together in the NIL era. The podcast debates how the G5 can stay alive through the impending shifts in college football.

In football scheduling news, there has been some petitioning from Texas’ camp to play Texas A&M on Thanksgiving night. The crew details the battle for the time slot and if Ole Miss & Mississippi State should move the Egg Bowl for the newcomers to the SEC.

During NBA all-star weekend, commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the reassessment of the G-League Ignite team after seeing the effect of NIL on college programs. College basketball fans could see more talented players if the G-League Ignite team is dissolved in favor of the college and NIL route.

In other college basketball news, St John’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino had some choice words about his team after losing to Seton Hall. The guys react to the latest flurry of angry quotes from the fiery Pitino.

Outside of college sports, a new bill has been proposed in the state of Tennessee to ban the sale of cold beer in retail stores to try and limit the amount of drinking while driving. To close out the show, The People's Court takes on a case of a gassy darts player psyching-out his opponent with some well-timed flatulence.

1:00 - When will the College Football Playoff get their new media deal?

9:30 - Effects of the Power Five/Group of Five separation

29:31 - Will the Egg Bowl be moved for Texas vs. Texas A&M?

37:58 - Adam Silver is reassessing the NBA’s G-League team

46:14 - Rick Pitino was very unhappy with St. John’s after losing to Seton Hall

52:08 - New bill proposed in Tennessee would ban the sale of cold beer from retailers

56:19 - The People’s Court: Poor darts sportsmanship

