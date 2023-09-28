Colorado's Travis Hunter and CSU's Henry Blackburn show they're all good in first meet up since vicious hit

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter warms up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

If there was ever any of notion of bad blood between Colorado's Travis Hunter and Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, the two put it to rest Wednesday night.

CSU defensive lineman James Mitchell captured the two dapping each other up and posted it to his Instagram story, which Blackburn then shared to his page and commented, "God has a bigger plan."

Hunter, the Buffaloes' two-way star, was knocked out in the first quarter of the Sept. 16 game, when Blackburn hit Hunter after the whistle on a deep pass intended for the receiver. It was eventually determined at the hospital that Hunter sustained a lacerated liver and would miss three weeks.

While Blackburn was flagged on the play, he was not ejected and, following the game, CSU's coach Jay Norvell said that the senior safety and his family had received death threats. Buffs' coach Deion Sanders vehemently condemned these actions in a subsequent press conference and told fans to stop.

Through the first three games, Hunter has 16 catches for 213 yards on offense, while tallying nine tackles and one interception at cornerback. The sophomore appears in line to return for the team's game against Stanford at home on Oct. 13.

