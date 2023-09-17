Colorado's Travis Hunter returns to game after dirty hit vs. Colorado State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Nebraska at Colorado BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 09: Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs routes during warmups prior to the home opener game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado and Colorado State has been as chippy as advertised, but the bad blood reached a new level late in the first quarter when Buffaloes star Travis Hunter went down with a dirty hit.

The hit came on a second-and-10 pass from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to a tightly covered Hunter. The play seemingly ended with Hunter failing to come down with the ball, but then Colorado State safety (and captain) Henry Blackburn came in with an extremely late hit that leveled the former five-star recruit.

Hunter was left lying down on the sideline and didn't return for the rest of the drive, but he eventually made it back as a cornerback at the end of the Rams' next offensive drive. Blackburn was flagged for unnecessary roughness, while cornerback Ayden Hector was called for pass interference on Hunter.

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

A dirty hit between Colorado and Colorado State wouldn't have received much attention last year, but things have obviously changed with the arrival of head coach Deion Sanders. This year, Blackburn's hit was noticed by many of Colorado's celebrity guests such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Offset, while LeBron James chimed in with his outrage from home:

Like I don’t understand the difference between targeting and what I just witnessed. I’ve seen others get thrown out for far less. That was blatant and uncalled for IMO! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023

The penalty was preceded by plenty of jawing between the two sides in the in-state rivalry, in both the week leading up to the game and in warm-ups.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell grabbed Sanders' attention with some pointed comments Wednesday, saying he was "tired" of the attention Colorado was receiving and "When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off."

Sanders responded by saying Norvell made the matchup "personal." His son Shedeur and Hunter both seemed to take that to heart before the game when they got into a pregame scrum with Colorado State players after a Rams player allegedly swatted a ball from Hunter.