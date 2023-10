Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It's Jonathan Taylor time.

The Indianapolis Colts activated Jonathan Taylor from the the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, according to a Saturday announcement.

Running back Jake Funk was waived in a corresponding move.

Taylor is set to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

