COMBO POD: Stat Nerd + Viewers Guide for all of Week 12's games

The weekend of Thanksgiving annually provides one of the best weekends of the year for football. For this special weekend we have a special pod combining both 'Stat Nerd Thursday' and the 'Viewer's Guide' to provide you everything you need to know for all the action in Week 12. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat for all 32 teams and go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip.
Producer Note: If you are listening after Thanksgiving feel free to skip ahead to the 23:30 mark:
1:19 - Stat Nerd Thursday + Viewer Guide format
2:16 - Thanksgiving/Black Friday slate:
2:19 - GB VS. DET
9:54 - WSH @ DAL
14:51 - SF @ SEA
18:51 - MIA @ NYJ
23:21- Sunday/Monday Slate:
23:37 - NO @ ATL
26:34 - PIT @ CIN
33:34 - TB @ IND
37:26 - NE @ NYG
42:10 - JAX @ HOU
46:47 - CLE @ DEN
50:46 - LAR @ AZ
54:49 - KC @ LV
59:18 - BUF @ PHI
1:02:15 - BAL @ LAC
1:06:55 - CHI @ MIN
