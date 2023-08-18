Commanders CB Danny Johnson day-to-day with rotator cuff strain after body slam by Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Inter-team fights are nearly an inevitability in NFL joint practices, but one between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders might have gone too far on Tuesday.

The Commanders announced Thursday that cornerback Danny Johnson is day-to-day with a rotator cuff strain, which is almost certainly related to the body slam he received from Ravens tight end Mark Andrews after the things got chippy on a play.

The video that captured the play doesn't have the best angle, but Johnson appeared to get some kind of hit in as Andrews tried to bring in a pass from Lamar Jackson. Johnson picked up the ball after the play, at which point the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Andrews picked up the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Johnson and slammed him to the ground.

A mass shoving match broke out, eventually dissipating as the coaches called their players back to the sideline.

It was the kind of play that would have Andrews facing a suspension had he done it in the regular season, but the NFL doesn't govern discipline for joint practices. That's still up to the player's team, like in normal practices, and you can probably bet the Ravens won't be interested in discipline for their Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

The Andrews slam wasn't even the wildest fight of that joint practice, as Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace and Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. each threw a punch earlier and were soon joined by their teammates.

And here it is. The first fight of joint practices between the #Ravens and #Commanders.



Tylan Wallace vs. Emmanuel Forbes Jr.



Devin Duvernay flying in.



Laquon Treadwell with a good shot too.



Mark Andrews involved in another scirmish on the next snap. pic.twitter.com/j4Eb8g6YGb — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 15, 2023

With the Ravens and Commanders scheduled to face off in preseason on Monday, things might get even chipper between the beltway rivals.