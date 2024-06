Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Brandon McManus #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Brandon McManus is done in Washington.

The Commanders released the kicker on Sunday night after he was accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed last week, the team announced. McManus was the only kicker on the Commanders' roster.

We have released K Brandon McManus — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2024

This post will be updated with more information shortly.