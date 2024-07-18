A COVID diagnosis, a major defection: Biden's reelection bid runs into new challenges

115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 16, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Brenner (Tom Brenner/REUTERS)

As Donald Trump prepares to formally accept the Republican Party's nomination on Thursday, more questions are swirling as to whether President Biden will be doing the same at next month's Democratic National Convention.

The political ground shifted once again below Biden's feet this week in the form of a high-profile defection from his cause and a COVID-19 diagnosis. Here's what happened and how it affects the president's reelection campaign

🏋️New pressure

Rep. Adam Schiff, a close political ally of influential former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, this week added his name to the list of 20 House Democrats and one senator who have publicly called on Biden to exit the race.

The calls started earlier this month, after Biden’s highly criticized debate performance reinforced doubts about his age and his ability to mount a vigorous campaign against Trump.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Pelosi have all recently told Biden that there are serious concerns he will not only lose the presidential race to Trump but also drag down Democratic chances in key congressional races. None of them have publicly called on Biden to leave the race.

Rep. Suzan DelBene, who heads House Democrats' campaign efforts, separately "spoke with the president last week armed with fresh data," according to the Associated Press.

✏️ New reporting

The New York Times reported Thursday that Biden has been "more receptive" to some of these pleas from his fellow Democrats while maintaining he is still committed to the race.

“Biden has not given any indication that he is changing his mind about staying in the race, the Democrats said, but has been willing to listen to rundowns of new and worrying polling data and has asked questions about how Vice President Kamala Harris could win,” the New York Times reported.

"The private conversations with the Hill are continuing," a senior Democratic adviser similarly told CNN. "He's being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly."

💬 Biden on Biden’s decision

In official statements, the White House continues to say nothing has changed and Biden looks forward to securing the nomination and his next term in office. But Biden has offered different explanations of what could, hypothetically, lead him to exit the race:

He suggested in a July 5 ABC News interview that only an intervention from the "Lord Almighty" could persuade him to drop out.

During a July 12 press conference, Biden said he would not reconsider his decision "unless they came back and said, 'There's no way you can win.'" He then lowered his voice into a whisper and added: "No one is saying that. No poll says that."

In a Wednesday interview with BET, Biden said he would reevaluate the decision, "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."

😷COVID diagnosis

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, hours after his "medical condition" comment. The White House says he is experiencing only mild symptoms, thanks to being vaccinated, though the disease is still serious for people his age. Biden has been pulled off the campaign trail while he self-isolates.

↘️What’s next

The Democratic National Convention will begin on Aug. 19 in Chicago.

But Democrats appear to be moving forward with a controversial plan to hold a virtual vote in advance of the convention to lock in their nominee beforehand. The convention rules committee is now reportedly planning to hold the virtual vote on Aug. 1 or later after backlash to proposals for a July vote.

