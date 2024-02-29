Cristiano Ronaldo given 1-match suspension for alleged obscene gesture after Saudi Pro League game

Al-Shabab v Al-Nassr - Saudi Pro League RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 25: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr at Al-Shabab Club Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images) (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended one match and fined by the Saudi Pro League for appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr's win over Al-Shabab.

During the postgame celebrations, Ronaldo did not take kindly to chants of "Messi" from the crowd — a reference to his longtime rival Lionel Messi. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner cupped his ear and made a gesture towards his crotch in the direction of Al-Shabab supporters.

"I respect all clubs," said Ronaldo in a statement via The Daily Mail. "And the joy after the [match] expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe."

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation noted that the suspension is not eligible to be appealed.

As for the fine, according to The Athletic, Ronaldo, who signed a deal worth $200 million-plus per year to join Al Nassr in Dec. 2022, will pay 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666 USD) to the Saudi Football Federation and 20,000 ($5,333 USD) Saudi riyals to Al-Shabab in order to cover the costs of the complaint filing fees.

Ronaldo, who leads the SPL with 22 goals, will miss Al-Nassr’s home match Thursday against Al-Hazm.

