Dak Prescot's INT to Packers' Jaire Alexander contributes to horrible Cowboys start

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 14: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys didn't need a bad start. The pressure that is on them is constant, and it just gets worse at the slightest sign of adversity. That multiplies for Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys had a bad start. So did Prescott.

The Green Bay Packers had a long drive to take a 7-0 lead at the start of their wild-card game at Dallas, and then after the teams traded punts Prescott had an interception that put Cowboys fans into full panic mode.

Jaire Alexander, who was iffy to play on Sunday due to an ankle injury, crawled over Brandin Cooks and made a tremendous catch for an interception. It could have been a penalty on Alexander but the Cowboys didn't get bailed out.

Prescott's line in the first quarter: 1 of 4, 0 yards, 1 INT, 0.0 passer rating. Not good. The Packers turned Alexander's interception into a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Prescott's inability to lead the Cowboys to a long playoff run has been a constant offseason topic of conversation among Dallas' fans through his career. The early interception, the slow start and the big hole to the Packers early in the game had Cowboys fans picking up the same old conversation about their quarterback.