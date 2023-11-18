Deion Sanders after Colorado's 7th loss in 8 games: 'This is the toughest stretch of probably my life'

Deion Sanders Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Pullman, Wash.(AP Photo/Young Kwak) (Young Kwak/AP)

Colorado’s game against Washington State on Friday night did not make Deion Sanders feel any better.

Sanders wasn't feeling well during the blowout loss to the Cougars and was asked after the game if this was the toughest stretch of his coaching career. The 56-14 defeat dropped Colorado to 4-7 and was the Buffaloes' seventh loss in their last eight games.

“This is the toughest stretch of probably my life,” Sanders said with a slight chuckle. “I’m sorry guys, my head is throbbing.”

Sanders said that an illness had been going around the team but that had nothing to do with the way Colorado performed.

‘They kicked our butts with or without that,” Sanders said.

Washington State led 42-7 at halftime as QB Shedeur Sanders left the game in the first half due to an injury. Sanders got hurt on a strip sack but briefly came back into the game and threw a TD pass to Travis Hunter before leaving for good.

"He sustained — had numbness in his hand," Deion Sanders said. "Got hit in the forearm and he couldn't really grip the ball. He couldn't really feel the ball. Then the second time he got injured was I think we had an errant snap and I think they rolled up his ankle and that was it. Couldn't grip the ball and his ankle so that took him out of the game and the rest is history."

Sanders was 6-of-10 passing for 86 yards and a TD before leaving the game. Backups Ryan Staub and Gavin Kuld combined to be 6-of-17 passing for 78 yards and an interception.

Colorado finishes Sanders' first season in charge in Week 13 with a game at Utah. After beating TCU and Nebraska to start the season, Colorado needed overtime to beat Colorado State and has only beaten a 3-7 Arizona State team in Pac-12 play.

The Buffaloes lost by seven to USC but have been blown out by Oregon and Washington State, coughed up a big second-half lead against Stanford and struggled on offense against both UCLA and Oregon State.

The win was the first for Washington State in seven games as the Cougars had lost six straight after a 4-0 start. At 5-6, Washington State needs to beat No. 5 Washington in Week 13 to get to a bowl game.