DH Justin Turner, Blue Jays reportedly agree to a one-year deal

Justin Turner has finally found a new team to play for, and it'll keep him in the American League East.

On Tuesday, MLB Network reported that the designated hitter agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 39 year old reportedly has the ability to tack on an additional $1.5 million in bonuses.

The Blue Jays are adding Turner to the fold after he hit a career-high 96 RBIs and batted .276 with 23 home runs as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2023. He opted out of his contract with the Red Sox on Nov. 3.

Turner arrived in Boston after spending nearly a decade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the 2020 World Series, the 2017 NLCS MVP and was a two-time All Star (2017 and 2020) during his nine seasons with the Dodgers.

Before moving to designated hitter, Turner primarily played in the infield, and there's some belief that he'll periodically spell the Blue Jays' Gold Glove first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto finished third in the AL East with a 89-73 record. The team managed to only score one run in its two-game, wild card series sweep against the Minnesota Twins.