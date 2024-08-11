Dodgers rookie pitcher River Ryan out for season with elbow injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers just can't avoid bad news on its starting pitchers this season.

Rookie River Ryan's season is over after suffering an elbow injury during Saturday's 4–1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. With two outs in the fifth inning, the right-hander threw a slider and immediately began shaking out his arm. Following a trainer seeing him on the mound, Ryan was pulled from the game with what the team said was "right forearm tightness."

Before leaving the game, Ryan allowed no runs and four hits with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. His season ends with four starts for the Dodgers, during which he compiled a 1.33 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 2-1/3 innings. Ryan began the season ranked by MLB.com as the team's No. 4 prospect.

The pitcher underwent an MRI on Sunday and may get further exams to determine the extent of the injury. But the Dodgers learned enough to know that Ryan's season is over, as manager Dave Roberts told reporters.

River Ryan, a surprise bright spot for the Dodgers, with a 1.33 ERA will be undergoing elbow surgery after this pitch.



"Obviously, it's elbow. I don't know the exact diagnosis, but his season is going to be over," Roberts said. "I think that they're waiting on some other scans to figure out the exact course of action."

Ryan told reporters on Saturday that he began feeling discomfort in his right forearm in the third inning, but didn't believe it was serious and used a massage gun to keep his arm loose. However, the issue became worse and couldn't be ignored in the fifth inning. Ryan said he didn't want to leave the game, but staff decided he had to be pulled.

"His season is going to be over. They're waiting on some other scans to figure out the exact course of action." Dave Roberts with an update on River Ryan.

Injuries have wiped out the Dodgers' pitching staff this season. Walker Buehler is expected to rejoin the team and pitch on Wednesday, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto appears to be making progress and will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

Ryan Brasier and Connor Brogdon are set to begin minor league rehab assignments soon. Brusdar Graterol is recovering from a hamstring strain and Blake Treinen is dealing with left hip discomfort. Tony Gonsolin and Emmet Sheehan both had season-ending surgery, while Dustin May has a torn esophagus.